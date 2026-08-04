Geopark (NYSE:GPRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Geopark (NYSE:GPRK - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Geopark had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 11.74%.

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Geopark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPRK traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 469,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.28. Geopark has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPRK shares. Wall Street Zen raised Geopark to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Geopark in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Geopark presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.50.

View Our Latest Report on GPRK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geopark

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Geopark by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Geopark during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geopark in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Geopark during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Geopark by 2,588.2% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 18,402 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geopark

Geopark Ltd. NYSE: GPRK is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on Latin America. Founded in 2002 and with corporate offices in Canada and regional headquarters in Bogotá, Colombia, Geopark pursues the discovery and development of unconventional and conventional hydrocarbon resources. The company's strategy emphasizes asset consolidation in established basins alongside disciplined capital allocation to maximize production efficiency.

The company's core operations are centered in Colombia's Llanos Basin, where it holds interests in several producing blocks that deliver light crude oil to local and export markets.

Further Reading

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