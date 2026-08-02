German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.3333.

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GABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on German American Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on German American Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded German American Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on German American Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 202,901 shares of the bank's stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 41,247 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 394.8% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 37,770 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,137 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 717.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,335 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 38,032 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,632 shares of the bank's stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 966,872 shares of the bank's stock worth $40,406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $50.88 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $46.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $36.56 and a one year high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.59.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 28.25%.The firm had revenue of $101.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. German American Bancorp's payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Through its principal subsidiary, German American Bank, it delivers a range of community banking services tailored to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises and agricultural clients. The company's core offerings include traditional deposit accounts—such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit—alongside residential mortgage and home equity lending products.

On the commercial side, German American Bancorp provides a variety of financing solutions, including term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

Further Reading

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