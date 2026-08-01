German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of German American Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on German American Bancorp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $53.33.

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German American Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of GABC stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.59. The business's fifty day moving average is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 28.25%.The business had revenue of $101.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.22 million. Research analysts expect that German American Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,370 shares of the bank's stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the bank's stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the bank's stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,633 shares of the bank's stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,164 shares of the bank's stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company's stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company headquartered in Jasper, Indiana. Through its principal subsidiary, German American Bank, it delivers a range of community banking services tailored to individuals, small-to-medium enterprises and agricultural clients. The company's core offerings include traditional deposit accounts—such as checking, savings and certificates of deposit—alongside residential mortgage and home equity lending products.

On the commercial side, German American Bancorp provides a variety of financing solutions, including term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate financing.

Further Reading

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