GH Research (GHRS) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect GH Research to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect GH Research to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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GH Research Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GHRS opened at $27.98 on Thursday. GH Research has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GHRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on GH Research from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research cut GH Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Monday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on GH Research from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GH Research

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GH Research

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of GH Research by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GH Research by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in GH Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in GH Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of GH Research by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,010 shares of the company's stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company's stock.

About GH Research

GH Research Holdings Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the development of novel treatments for neuropsychiatric disorders through the application of psychedelic-inspired compounds. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company focuses on harnessing the unique pharmacology of 5-methoxy-N-dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) and related molecules to address high unmet medical needs in mental health.

The firm's lead program, GH001, is an inhaled formulation of 5-MeO-DMT that has completed early-stage clinical trials assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy in treatment-resistant depression.

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