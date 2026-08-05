Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $48.06, but opened at $51.98. Gibraltar Industries shares last traded at $54.51, with a volume of 98,061 shares trading hands.

The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $509.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.09 million. Gibraltar Industries had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The firm's revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROCK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROCK

Insider Activity at Gibraltar Industries

In other news, CEO William T. Bosway purchased 19,735 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.44 per share, for a total transaction of $738,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 250,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,371,980.80. This represents a 8.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph A. Lovechio acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $463,561.80. The trade was a 8.07% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 22,135 shares of company stock valued at $823,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,705,997 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $68,018,000 after buying an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,363,153 shares of the construction company's stock worth $67,394,000 after acquiring an additional 74,427 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 986,324 shares of the construction company's stock worth $48,764,000 after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3,483.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 923,711 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $45,993,000 after acquiring an additional 897,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 694.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 536,668 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,703,000 after acquiring an additional 469,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company's stock.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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