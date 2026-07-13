Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$30.53 and last traded at C$30.28, with a volume of 72890 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.80.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TD raised Gibson Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Trading Up 2.4%

The stock has a market cap of C$5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.11. The business's fifty day simple moving average is C$29.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of C$2.75 billion during the quarter.

Gibson Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Gibson Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 195.51%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson is a leading liquids Infrastructure company with its principal businesses consisting of the storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products, as well as waterborne vessel loading. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, the Company's operations are located across North America, with core terminal assets in Hardisty and Edmonton, Alberta, Ingleside and Wink, Texas, and a facility in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan. Gibson shares trade under the symbol GEI and are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

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