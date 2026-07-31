Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Given New $111.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL had its target price raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the textile maker's stock. UBS Group's price target would indicate a potential upside of 100.44% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Scotia lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Gildan Activewear from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.07.

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Gildan Activewear Price Performance

NYSE GIL traded up $2.88 on Friday, reaching $55.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,246,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.11. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business's revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,355 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,787 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 11,250 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,510 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Gildan Activewear

Here are the key news stories impacting Gildan Activewear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotia raised its price target for GIL from $65 to $67 and upgraded the stock to “sector outperform,” implying approximately 20% upside from the cited market price. BayStreet.CA analyst rating

Scotia raised its price target for from $65 to $67 and upgraded the stock to “sector outperform,” implying approximately 20% upside from the cited market price. Positive Sentiment: Gildan reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share, beating the $1.11 consensus estimate and rising from $0.97 a year earlier. Revenue from continuing operations reached $1.58 billion, up 72.3% year over year, while operating margin was 11.1% and adjusted operating margin was 22.3%. The company also updated its full-year 2026 guidance. Gildan second-quarter results

Gildan reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.28 per share, beating the $1.11 consensus estimate and rising from $0.97 a year earlier. Revenue from continuing operations reached $1.58 billion, up 72.3% year over year, while operating margin was 11.1% and adjusted operating margin was 22.3%. The company also updated its full-year 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.249 per share, payable September 14 to shareholders of record August 20. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 1.8%, supporting the stock’s income appeal.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.249 per share, payable September 14 to shareholders of record August 20. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 1.8%, supporting the stock’s income appeal. Positive Sentiment: Gildan announced the sale of HanesBrands Australia, a move that could simplify its portfolio and sharpen focus on core operations. Retail Insider report

Gildan announced the sale of HanesBrands Australia, a move that could simplify its portfolio and sharpen focus on core operations. Neutral Sentiment: Despite adjusted earnings strength, reported coverage highlighted a $50 million quarterly net loss, and revenue of $1.58 billion was below the $1.61 billion analyst consensus. MarketBeat earnings report

Despite adjusted earnings strength, reported coverage highlighted a $50 million quarterly net loss, and revenue of $1.58 billion was below the $1.61 billion analyst consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high trading in Gildan put options signals that some investors are positioning for downside, although options activity alone does not establish the stock’s future direction. Put options report

Unusually high trading in Gildan put options signals that some investors are positioning for downside, although options activity alone does not establish the stock’s future direction. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm announced an investigation into potential securities claims alleging that Gildan may have issued materially misleading business information. The investigation could create legal costs, reputational risk and uncertainty for shareholders, although no wrongdoing has been established. Rosen Law Firm investigation

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

Further Reading

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