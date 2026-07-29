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Gina Goetter Sells 11,000 Shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Hasbro logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Hasbro CFO Gina Goetter sold 11,000 shares at an average price of $95.44, generating approximately $1.05 million; her remaining stake fell 11.1% to 88,104 shares.
  • Hasbro reported quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share, beating estimates by $0.12, while revenue rose 16.2% year over year to $1.14 billion. Shares were recently trading at $95.16, down 1.2%.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share, equivalent to $2.80 annually and a 2.9% yield. Analysts maintain a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating with an average price target of $109.07.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) CFO Gina Goetter sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $1,049,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,408,645.76. The trade was a 11.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hasbro Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.16. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,913,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,307. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.48. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Hasbro had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 141.11%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hasbro's dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hasbro from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research cut Hasbro from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $109.07.

Read Our Latest Report on HAS

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,976,679 shares of the company's stock worth $1,392,088,000 after purchasing an additional 453,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $480,424,000 after purchasing an additional 131,678 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,357,147 shares of the company's stock worth $357,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,661,020 shares of the company's stock worth $299,700,000 after purchasing an additional 122,592 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,633,213 shares of the company's stock worth $275,579,000 after buying an additional 651,790 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc is a global play and entertainment company, known for designing, manufacturing and marketing a diverse portfolio of toys, games and consumer products. Founded in 1923 as Hassenfeld Brothers and headquartered in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, the company has grown into one of the foremost names in the toy industry, with a presence in retail, digital and entertainment channels worldwide.

The company's brand portfolio features iconic properties such as Monopoly, Play-Doh, Nerf, My Little Pony and Transformers.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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