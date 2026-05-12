GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.64, but opened at $22.57. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. GitLab shares last traded at $23.1730, with a volume of 2,761,897 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GTLB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. William Blair restated an "underperform" rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded GitLab from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GitLab from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a "cautious" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.19.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GTLB

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 700,109 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $16,067,501.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,458.75. The trade was a 99.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $2,413,474.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,330,408 shares of company stock valued at $30,309,342 over the last ninety days. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 766.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806,163 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP raised its position in GitLab by 867.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,938,198 shares of the company's stock worth $177,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 6,528.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,135,394 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,850,000 after buying an additional 3,088,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,379,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. increased its stake in GitLab by 491.4% in the fourth quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,922,114 shares of the company's stock worth $72,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,114 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Stock Down 7.9%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 0.82.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $260.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $252.31 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.86%.GitLab's revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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