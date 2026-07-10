Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.00 and traded as low as $8.48. Gladstone Land shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 364,989 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAND. Lucid Cap Mkts raised Gladstone Land from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Gladstone Land from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gladstone Land from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Price Performance

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $369.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 6.68%.The company had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Corporation will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Gladstone Land's payout ratio is presently -91.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Land

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Gladstone Land by 345.2% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,493 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,051 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corporation NASDAQ: LAND is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition and ownership of farmland in the United States. Established in 2013 and headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on purchasing high-quality agricultural properties and leasing them to farmers under long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements. This model provides tenants with operational flexibility while generating stable, recurring rental income for investors.

The company's portfolio spans several key agricultural regions across the country, including California, the Midwest, and parts of the Southeast.

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