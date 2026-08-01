Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Raised to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $150.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Glaukos from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.33.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GKOS

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $166.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 0.75. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $73.16 and a 12 month high of $184.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.07.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.93 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 30.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company's revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $703,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 35,528 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,921.28. This trade represents a 12.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,024,960. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,028,800. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,348,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $575,844,000 after buying an additional 2,329,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $292,004,000 after acquiring an additional 336,266 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,376,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $381,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Glaukos by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,122,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $239,640,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,999,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $206,503,000 after acquiring an additional 68,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company's stock.

Glaukos News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Glaukos this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. Glaukos reported second-quarter revenue of $185.6 million, up 49.6% year over year and well above the $150.9 million consensus estimate. Its adjusted loss of $0.14 per share was narrower than the expected $0.21 loss, supported by growth in iDose TR and Epioxa. Glaukos Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on iDose TR Growth

Glaukos reported second-quarter revenue of $185.6 million, up 49.6% year over year and well above the $150.9 million consensus estimate. Its adjusted loss of $0.14 per share was narrower than the expected $0.21 loss, supported by growth in iDose TR and Epioxa. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook. Glaukos now expects net sales of $680 million to $700 million, with iDose TR revenue projected at $275 million to $280 million. The higher forecast signals continued commercial momentum and was a key reason the stock advanced. Glaukos outlines 2026 sales outlook

Glaukos now expects net sales of $680 million to $700 million, with iDose TR revenue projected at $275 million to $280 million. The higher forecast signals continued commercial momentum and was a key reason the stock advanced. Positive Sentiment: Clinical and analyst catalysts added support. The company reported progress on its PRESERFLO study, while BTIG raised its price target from $164 to $193 and maintained a Buy rating. BTIG raises Glaukos price target

The company reported progress on its PRESERFLO study, while BTIG raised its price target from $164 to $193 and maintained a Buy rating. Neutral Sentiment: UBS Group initiated coverage of Glaukos, potentially broadening institutional attention, although the available report does not provide a detailed rating or price target. UBS initiates Glaukos coverage

UBS Group initiated coverage of Glaukos, potentially broadening institutional attention, although the available report does not provide a detailed rating or price target. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profitability remain risks. Despite the improved results, Glaukos remains unprofitable, and commentary questioned whether the stock’s strong rally has priced in much of its growth potential. Future gains may depend on continued iDose TR adoption and execution against the raised forecast. Glaukos record sales and valuation analysis

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is a medical technology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of innovative therapies for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye diseases. The company's core offerings focus on micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), designed to reduce intraocular pressure and manage glaucoma more safely and effectively than traditional surgical approaches. Glaukos's flagship products include the iStent, iStent inject and iStent infinite trabecular micro-bypass stents, which are implanted during cataract surgery to improve aqueous outflow and help control eye pressure.

Beyond its MIGS portfolio, Glaukos has expanded into sustained drug-delivery solutions.

Further Reading

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