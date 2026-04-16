Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) CEO Sells $143,345.88 in Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) CEO Amir Schlachet sold 4,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $143,345.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,001,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,400,237.44. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amir Schlachet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Amir Schlachet sold 4,001 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $129,072.26.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Amir Schlachet sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $257,823.02.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $574,143.70.

Get Global-e Online alerts: Sign Up

Global-e Online Trading Up 5.9%

NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $33.30 on Thursday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company's 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vitruvian Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 23.1% in the third quarter. Vitruvian Partners LLP now owns 172,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 32,405 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127,667 shares of the company's stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 17,676 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global-e Online by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 640,016 shares of the company's stock worth $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 250,625 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 50.5% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 775,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,714,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NZS Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. NZS Capital LLC now owns 950,631 shares of the company's stock worth $33,995,000 after buying an additional 268,328 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GLBE. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Global-e Online from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global-e Online from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GLBE

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Global-e Online, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Global-e Online wasn't on the list.

While Global-e Online currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here