Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) CEO Sells $560,810.90 in Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) CEO Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $560,810.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,984,550 shares in the company, valued at $134,080,107.50. The trade was a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amir Schlachet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Amir Schlachet sold 4,332 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $143,345.88.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Amir Schlachet sold 4,001 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $129,072.26.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Amir Schlachet sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $257,823.02.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $574,143.70.

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Global-e Online Trading Up 1.2%

GLBE opened at $33.71 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Global-e Online from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLBE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,424,182 shares of the company's stock worth $114,847,000 after buying an additional 2,392,124 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Global-e Online by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,872,341 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,242 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 1,539.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,269,482 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,047 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 18.2% in the third quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,887,078 shares of the company's stock valued at $425,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,063 shares during the period. Finally, Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 91.0% in the second quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 2,822,884 shares of the company's stock worth $94,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,156 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

Further Reading

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