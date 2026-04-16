Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) COO Sells $143,147.34 in Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) COO Shahar Tamari sold 4,326 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total transaction of $143,147.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,816,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,277,197.66. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shahar Tamari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,007 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $129,265.82.

On Monday, April 6th, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $259,989.60.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Shahar Tamari sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $563,477.46.

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Global-e Online Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of GLBE opened at $33.30 on Thursday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Global-e Online by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Global-e Online by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 780.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 237.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,955 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLBE. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global-e Online from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Global-e Online from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on GLBE

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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