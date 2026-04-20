Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) COO Shahar Tamari Sells 25,949 Shares

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) COO Shahar Tamari sold 25,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $902,765.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 3,790,225 shares in the company, valued at $131,861,927.75. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shahar Tamari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,326 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $143,147.34.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Shahar Tamari sold 4,007 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $129,265.82.

On Monday, April 6th, Shahar Tamari sold 8,333 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $259,989.60.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Shahar Tamari sold 16,666 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $563,477.46.

Get Global-e Online alerts: Sign Up

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of Global-e Online stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.65 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $35.79. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $43.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLBE. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.58.

Get Our Latest Report on Global-e Online

Key Stories Impacting Global-e Online

Here are the key news stories impacting Global-e Online this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive — GLBE has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with several recent upgrades and raised price targets (Benchmark raised its target to $60, UBS maintains a "buy", Zacks and WallStreetZen upgraded). This analyst momentum supports investor confidence. Article Title

Brokerage coverage remains constructive — GLBE has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with several recent upgrades and raised price targets (Benchmark raised its target to $60, UBS maintains a "buy", Zacks and WallStreetZen upgraded). This analyst momentum supports investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional accumulation — multiple funds (Price T. Rowe, Dragoneer, Wasatch, Janus Henderson) have materially increased holdings, leaving roughly 94.6% of float held by institutions, which can underpin buy-side demand. MarketBeat GLBE

Large institutional accumulation — multiple funds (Price T. Rowe, Dragoneer, Wasatch, Janus Henderson) have materially increased holdings, leaving roughly 94.6% of float held by institutions, which can underpin buy-side demand. Neutral Sentiment: Business fundamentals remain unchanged in reporting — Global-e is a cross-border e‑commerce platform with scalable SaaS + payments offerings; long-term growth story intact but valuation (high P/E) implies expectations for continued revenue expansion. Company Profile

Business fundamentals remain unchanged in reporting — Global-e is a cross-border e‑commerce platform with scalable SaaS + payments offerings; long-term growth story intact but valuation (high P/E) implies expectations for continued revenue expansion. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales by executives — CEO Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares (~$560.8k) and earlier sold 4,332 shares; President Nir Debbi sold several tranches (including 4,166 shares ~ $137.7k and later smaller lots); COO Shahar Tamari sold 4,326 shares (~$143.1k). Each sale represented only small percentage reductions in their large holdings, but clustered sales can be perceived negatively by some investors. CEO filing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 67.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Global-e Online by 780.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Global-e Online by 237.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company's stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Global-e Online, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Global-e Online wasn't on the list.

While Global-e Online currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here