Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) President Sells $249,311.97 in Stock

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) President Nir Debbi sold 7,191 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $249,311.97. Following the sale, the president owned 4,294,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,903,038.89. This represents a 0.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nir Debbi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Nir Debbi sold 211 shares of Global-e Online stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.09, for a total transaction of $7,192.99.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $137,727.96.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Nir Debbi sold 4,166 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $130,229.16.

On Monday, March 16th, Nir Debbi sold 8,332 shares of Global-e Online stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $287,537.32.

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Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE opened at $33.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.79. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

More Global-e Online News

Here are the key news stories impacting Global-e Online this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive — GLBE has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with several recent upgrades and raised price targets (Benchmark raised its target to $60, UBS maintains a "buy", Zacks and WallStreetZen upgraded). This analyst momentum supports investor confidence. Article Title

Brokerage coverage remains constructive — GLBE has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with several recent upgrades and raised price targets (Benchmark raised its target to $60, UBS maintains a "buy", Zacks and WallStreetZen upgraded). This analyst momentum supports investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional accumulation — multiple funds (Price T. Rowe, Dragoneer, Wasatch, Janus Henderson) have materially increased holdings, leaving roughly 94.6% of float held by institutions, which can underpin buy-side demand. MarketBeat GLBE

Large institutional accumulation — multiple funds (Price T. Rowe, Dragoneer, Wasatch, Janus Henderson) have materially increased holdings, leaving roughly 94.6% of float held by institutions, which can underpin buy-side demand. Neutral Sentiment: Business fundamentals remain unchanged in reporting — Global-e is a cross-border e‑commerce platform with scalable SaaS + payments offerings; long-term growth story intact but valuation (high P/E) implies expectations for continued revenue expansion. Company Profile

Business fundamentals remain unchanged in reporting — Global-e is a cross-border e‑commerce platform with scalable SaaS + payments offerings; long-term growth story intact but valuation (high P/E) implies expectations for continued revenue expansion. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales by executives — CEO Amir Schlachet sold 16,666 shares (~$560.8k) and earlier sold 4,332 shares; President Nir Debbi sold several tranches (including 4,166 shares ~ $137.7k and later smaller lots); COO Shahar Tamari sold 4,326 shares (~$143.1k). Each sale represented only small percentage reductions in their large holdings, but clustered sales can be perceived negatively by some investors. CEO filing

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-e Online

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Global-e Online by 6.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,365,092 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,113,000 after acquiring an additional 81,784 shares in the last quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. increased its holdings in Global-e Online by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 3,780,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Global-e Online by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Global-e Online from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Global-e Online from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLBE

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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