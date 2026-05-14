Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $250.83 million. Global-e Online had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 7.10%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Global-e Online's conference call:

Global-E delivered a strong Q1 , with GMV up 40% to $1.74 billion, revenue up 33% to $252 million, and adjusted EBITDA up 59% to $50.2 million, while also raising full-year guidance for GMV, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA.

, with GMV up 40% to $1.74 billion, revenue up 33% to $252 million, and adjusted EBITDA up 59% to $50.2 million, while also raising full-year guidance for GMV, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA. The company said growth was driven by healthy same-store sales, successful recent merchant launches, and continued expansion with existing brands across regions, despite some disruption from the Middle East conflict.

The company said growth was driven by healthy same-store sales, successful recent merchant launches, and continued expansion with existing brands across regions, despite some disruption from the Middle East conflict. Management highlighted progress on Shopify Managed Markets 2.0 , saying adoption is tracking to plan and that a more meaningful ramp is still expected in the back half of 2026 as more markets and features roll out.

Management highlighted progress on , saying adoption is tracking to plan and that a more meaningful ramp is still expected in the back half of 2026 as more markets and features roll out. Global-E said its newer value-added offerings, including Borderfree.com and duty drawback services, are gaining traction, but monetization is still early and expected to contribute more meaningfully later in 2026 and into 2027.

Global-E said its newer value-added offerings, including and duty drawback services, are gaining traction, but monetization is still early and expected to contribute more meaningfully later in 2026 and into 2027. Executives emphasized efficiency gains from an AI-first operating model, saying AI is improving product development velocity, support response times, and operational controls without sacrificing service quality.

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Global-e Online Stock Up 1.5%

NASDAQ:GLBE traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $27.94. 1,938,292 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.18. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43.

More Global-e Online News

Here are the key news stories impacting Global-e Online this week:

Positive Sentiment: Global-e reported better-than-expected Q1 2026 results, with EPS of $0.27 versus the $0.18 consensus and revenue of $252.1 million above estimates, alongside 40% GMV growth and 33% revenue growth year over year. Q1 2026 Earnings Report

Global-e reported better-than-expected Q1 2026 results, with EPS of $0.27 versus the $0.18 consensus and revenue of $252.1 million above estimates, alongside 40% GMV growth and 33% revenue growth year over year. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY 2026 guidance for GMV, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, signaling confidence that momentum from existing merchants and newly launched brands will continue. Raised Outlook Press Release

Management raised FY 2026 guidance for GMV, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA, signaling confidence that momentum from existing merchants and newly launched brands will continue. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved meaningfully, with adjusted EBITDA rising 59% to $50.2 million and margins expanding to 19.9%, reinforcing the company’s operating leverage story. Profit Expansion Press Release

Profitability improved meaningfully, with adjusted EBITDA rising 59% to $50.2 million and margins expanding to 19.9%, reinforcing the company’s operating leverage story. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive overall, but Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target from $43 to $37 while keeping an overweight rating, which may have tempered enthusiasm despite the target still implying upside. Morgan Stanley Price Target Cut

Analysts remain constructive overall, but Morgan Stanley trimmed its price target from $43 to $37 while keeping an overweight rating, which may have tempered enthusiasm despite the target still implying upside. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is trading close to its 52-week low and below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting the market still has concerns about valuation, execution, or broader sentiment even after the strong quarter.

Insider Transactions at Global-e Online

In related news, COO Shahar Tamari sold 25,949 shares of Global-e Online stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $902,765.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,790,225 shares in the company, valued at $131,861,927.75. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Nir Debbi sold 8,332 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $287,537.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 3,897,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,502,932.06. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,708 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,117. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 231.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,424,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,847,000 after buying an additional 2,392,124 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Global-e Online by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,872,341 shares of the company's stock worth $230,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,242 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Global-e Online by 1,539.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,269,482 shares of the company's stock worth $89,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,047 shares in the last quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arohi Asset Management PTE Ltd. now owns 2,822,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,545,096 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLBE. Weiss Ratings downgraded Global-e Online from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $45.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global-e Online

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

Further Reading

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