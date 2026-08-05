Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $46.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Global-e Online traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $42.30, with a volume of 1258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.53.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLBE. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Global-e Online from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Global-e Online to an "accumulate" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Global-e Online in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $44.83.

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Insider Activity at Global-e Online

In related news, President Nir Debbi sold 14,582 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $584,884.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 4,430,285 shares in the company, valued at $177,698,731.35. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Schlachet sold 24,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $927,212.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,116,728 shares in the company, valued at $152,689,441.52. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 319,858 shares of company stock valued at $11,107,165. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Global-e Online by 37.8% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 24,179 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Global-e Online by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,275,194 shares of the company's stock worth $287,397,000 after buying an additional 1,816,606 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Global-e Online by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 174,989 shares of the company's stock worth $6,077,000 after buying an additional 48,145 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,224 shares of the company's stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 43,765 shares of the company's stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global-e Online Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-e Online Ltd. NASDAQ: GLBE is a leading cross-border e-commerce platform that enables online merchants to expand sales internationally. The company's cloud-based solution integrates with major e-commerce systems to offer localized checkout experiences, dynamic currency conversion, import duties and taxes calculation, fraud prevention, and compliance with local trade regulations. By managing the end-to-end complexities of global transactions, Global-e helps retailers streamline their international operations and deliver a seamless shopping experience to customers worldwide.

Central to Global-e's offering is a comprehensive suite of services that includes customizable checkout in the buyer's local language, real-time display of prices in over 140 currencies, support for region-specific payment methods, and transparent calculation of duties and taxes at point of sale.

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