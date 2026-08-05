Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.820-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Global Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.65. 2,464,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,350. The firm's fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62 and a beta of 1.02. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 8.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.68 million. Global Net Lease has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.850 EPS.

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 13th. Global Net Lease's payout ratio is currently -190.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Global Net Lease from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Huntington assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $10.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Net Lease

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 4,854.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,263,808 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,115 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter worth about $15,933,000. Conversant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 69.9% in the second quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 4,343,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,902 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,525,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 533.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,064,250 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 896,322 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease NYSE: GNL is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, net-lease commercial properties. The company's business model centers on establishing long-term, triple-net leases with creditworthy tenants, enabling the pass-through of property operating expenses while aiming to provide predictable rental income and stable cash flows. Global Net Lease's portfolio spans retail, industrial, office and light-industrial assets, each selected for its strategic location and tenant credit quality.

Since launching its initial public offering in April 2016, Global Net Lease has built a presence in key markets throughout the United States and Western Europe.

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