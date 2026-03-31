Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.1818.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a "hold" rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $88.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Global Payments from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Global Payments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, January 22nd.

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Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Global Payments by 242.2% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $27,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company's stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $66.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.97. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $99.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Global Payments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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