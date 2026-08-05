Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Global Payments updated its FY 2026 guidance to 13.600-13.800 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Global Payments' conference call:

Q2 adjusted EPS rose 12% to $3.46, with normalized revenue growth of 4% and adjusted operating-margin expansion of 70 basis points despite travel-related headwinds.

to $3.46, with normalized revenue growth of 4% and adjusted operating-margin expansion of 70 basis points despite travel-related headwinds. Global Payments lowered its 2026 outlook to approximately 4%-5% normalized constant-currency revenue growth and adjusted EPS of $13.60-$13.80, reflecting the expectation that the Middle East conflict will continue affecting its travel portfolio through year-end.

Worldpay integration is advancing, with the leadership structure, target technology architecture, and three-segment commercial model finalized; management expects additional synergies and stronger margin expansion in the second half.

Genius momentum accelerated, with new locations up more than 50% year over year, bookings up more than 25% sequentially, and new customer yields up 75%; Worldpay bank partners are expected to begin selling Genius in the fourth quarter.

The company returned approximately $550 million through share repurchases in Q2 and remains on track to return more than $2 billion to shareholders in 2026, while targeting adjusted free-cash-flow conversion above 90% for the full year.

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Global Payments Stock Performance

Global Payments stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.53. 2,834,707 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $61.16 and a 52 week high of $90.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Key Stories Impacting Global Payments

Here are the key news stories impacting Global Payments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Global Payments reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.46 , exceeding analyst expectations of $3.44–$3.45 and rising from $3.10 a year earlier. Adjusted revenue was $3.16 billion, in line with forecasts, while reported revenue increased 68.6% year over year. Global Payments Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Global Payments reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , exceeding analyst expectations of $3.44–$3.45 and rising from $3.10 a year earlier. Adjusted revenue was $3.16 billion, in line with forecasts, while reported revenue increased 68.6% year over year. Positive Sentiment: The company returned approximately $1.2 billion to shareholders year to date and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable September 25 to shareholders of record September 11. These actions may support investor confidence and the stock’s valuation. Global Payments Q2 Revenue Rises

The company returned approximately to shareholders year to date and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, payable September 25 to shareholders of record September 11. These actions may support investor confidence and the stock’s valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Management maintained a full-year outlook for normalized constant-currency adjusted net revenue growth of roughly 4% to 5%, suggesting continued underlying expansion despite challenging conditions.

Management maintained a full-year outlook for normalized constant-currency adjusted net revenue growth of roughly 4% to 5%, suggesting continued underlying expansion despite challenging conditions. Negative Sentiment: Global Payments lowered or updated its 2026 outlook to adjusted EPS of $13.60–$13.80 , below the roughly $13.84–$13.81 analyst expectations. The company also issued revenue guidance of $9.7–$9.8 billion versus a reported consensus of $12.4 billion, creating a significant potential concern if the comparison is accurate. Global Payments Cuts Annual Forecasts

Global Payments lowered or updated its 2026 outlook to adjusted EPS of , below the roughly $13.84–$13.81 analyst expectations. The company also issued revenue guidance of $9.7–$9.8 billion versus a reported consensus of $12.4 billion, creating a significant potential concern if the comparison is accurate. Negative Sentiment: GAAP results were substantially weaker than adjusted figures: GAAP diluted EPS was $0.05 and net income attributable to Global Payments was $13 million, compared with adjusted EPS of $3.46. This disparity may keep investors focused on costs, acquisition-related items and profitability quality. Global Payments Reports Second Quarter Results

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down from $86.00) on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings lowered Global Payments from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Global Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $83.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Payments

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 0.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,262 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.6% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 2,693 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.0% in the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Global Payments by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,206 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $8,994,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,486 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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