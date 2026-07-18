Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and traded as low as $5.07. Global Self Storage shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 13,020 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Global Self Storage from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global Self Storage currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage Trading Up 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 million and a PE ratio of 30.12. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 million. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 15.37%.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Global Self Storage's dividend payout ratio is presently 170.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 20.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company's stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc NASDAQ: SELF is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties across the United States. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company focuses on delivering storage solutions tailored to both personal and commercial customers. Since its formation in 2012, Global Self Storage has built a diversified portfolio designed to meet a range of storage needs—from climate-controlled units to vehicle and business storage options.

The company's primary business activities include the development of new facilities, the strategic acquisition of existing properties and the repositioning of underperforming assets.

Further Reading

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