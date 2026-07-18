Go Pro
→ Ex-CIA Insider: “Prepare for a Mid-Term Meltdown” (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
Global Self Storage logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and traded as low as $5.07. Global Self Storage shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 13,020 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Global Self Storage from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Global Self Storage currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage Trading Up 0.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 million and a PE ratio of 30.12. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.15.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 million. Global Self Storage had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 15.37%.

Global Self Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Global Self Storage's dividend payout ratio is presently 170.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 20.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 18,758 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company's stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Self Storage, Inc NASDAQ: SELF is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties across the United States. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company focuses on delivering storage solutions tailored to both personal and commercial customers. Since its formation in 2012, Global Self Storage has built a diversified portfolio designed to meet a range of storage needs—from climate-controlled units to vehicle and business storage options.

The company's primary business activities include the development of new facilities, the strategic acquisition of existing properties and the repositioning of underperforming assets.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Global Self Storage Right Now?

Before you consider Global Self Storage, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Global Self Storage wasn't on the list.

While Global Self Storage currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
Ex-CIA Insider: “Prepare for a Mid-Term Meltdown”
Ex-CIA Insider: “Prepare for a Mid-Term Meltdown”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
The SK Hynix IPO and 2027’s AI Memory Squeeze
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 13, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
Pushing the Edge: Super Micro Computer Reboots the AI Landscape
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 11, 2026

Recent Videos

99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines