Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 50.01%.During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSL traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.72. 246,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. Global Ship Lease has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $44.69.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.9%. Global Ship Lease's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSL shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised Global Ship Lease from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Ship Lease presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Ship Lease

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,673 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.08% of the company's stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease NYSE: GSL is a Bermuda-based containership charter owner focused on acquiring, owning and leasing modern, fuel-efficient vessels to major liner operators. Founded in 2011 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange the same year, the company’s fleet primarily comprises post-Panamax containerships designed to serve the high-volume Asia–Europe and transpacific shipping lanes. By specializing in long-term charter agreements, Global Ship Lease aims to maintain stable revenue streams and minimize spot-market volatility.

The company’s business model centers on negotiating multi-year time charters with leading global shipping lines.

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