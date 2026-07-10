GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) insider Michael James Hogan sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $35,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 795 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $56,365.50. This trade represents a 38.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael James Hogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Michael James Hogan sold 2,200 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $144,980.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total value of $233,884.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $210,476.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Michael James Hogan sold 2,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $232,064.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Michael James Hogan sold 500 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Michael James Hogan sold 2,300 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $139,587.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Michael James Hogan sold 500 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael James Hogan sold 1,800 shares of GlobalFoundries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $86,958.00.

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GlobalFoundries Stock Performance

GlobalFoundries stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $69.24. 696,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,665. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $92.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.76.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. GlobalFoundries had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 11.40%.The firm's revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. GlobalFoundries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. GlobalFoundries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GlobalFoundries from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries to $125.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $74.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GlobalFoundries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 674.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 705 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GlobalFoundries during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in GlobalFoundries by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in GlobalFoundries by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries, Inc NASDAQ: GFS is a leading contract semiconductor manufacturer that provides wafer fabrication and related services to semiconductor companies and systems manufacturers. The company operates as a pure-play foundry, producing integrated circuits across a range of process technologies for customers in markets such as automotive, communications, consumer electronics, industrial, and aerospace. Its service offering spans process development, manufacturing, test and packaging support, and design enablement including process design kits (PDKs) and intellectual property (IP) libraries to help customers bring designs to production.

GlobalFoundries focuses on a portfolio of differentiated and specialty process nodes, offering technologies for radio-frequency (RF) and wireless, analog and mixed-signal, power management, embedded non-volatile memory, and silicon-on-insulator (SOI) process families.

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