Globant (GLOB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Globant to post earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $613.0240 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50. The business had revenue of $607.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $601.65 million. Globant had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business's revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Globant to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Globant Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. Globant has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $82.71.

Globant declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 9.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 85,714 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Globant by 78.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 882 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Globant by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLOB. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Globant from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Globant from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $33.00 target price on Globant in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Globant from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Globant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $52.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Globant

Globant Company Profile

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant's service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

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