Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50, FiscalAI reports. Globant had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $607.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $601.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Globant updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.100-6.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 1.450-1.550 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Globant's conference call:

Globant said Q1 2026 revenue of $607.1 million came in above the high end of guidance, while adjusted operating margin stayed within plan and free cash flow was strong.

Globant said came in above the high end of guidance, while adjusted operating margin stayed within plan and free cash flow was strong. Management highlighted accelerating momentum in AI Pods , with annual recurring revenue reaching $32.8 million , a $352 million pipeline , and adoption across 40% of top 20 accounts.

Management highlighted accelerating momentum in , with annual recurring revenue reaching , a , and adoption across 40% of top 20 accounts. The company reiterated that AI-native delivery is becoming the core of its strategy, with AI present in 100% of the pipeline and a growing focus on Forward Deployed Engineers and agentic workflows.

The company reiterated that is becoming the core of its strategy, with AI present in 100% of the pipeline and a growing focus on Forward Deployed Engineers and agentic workflows. Globant reported better performance in its largest clients, with the top 50 customers up 5.2% year over year and several major accounts returning to growth, supporting its 100 Squared strategy.

Globant reported better performance in its largest clients, with the year over year and several major accounts returning to growth, supporting its 100 Squared strategy. The board authorized a new $125 million share repurchase program over the next six quarters, signaling confidence in the stock and willingness to return capital while still investing in AI Pods.

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Globant Stock Up 3.9%

NYSE:GLOB traded up $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $34.03. 3,062,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,713. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globant has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $133.36. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.05.

Institutional Trading of Globant

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 618,600.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,049 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 167,022 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 111,595 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $7,295,000 after buying an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,809,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in Globant by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLOB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Globant

Key Globant News

Here are the key news stories impacting Globant this week:

Positive Sentiment: Globant reported Q1 EPS of $1.50, in line with estimates, while revenue topped expectations slightly, showing stable near-term execution. Article Title

Globant reported Q1 EPS of $1.50, in line with estimates, while revenue topped expectations slightly, showing stable near-term execution. Positive Sentiment: The company introduced a new $125 million buyback, which signals management confidence and can be supportive for valuation. Article Title

The company introduced a new $125 million buyback, which signals management confidence and can be supportive for valuation. Positive Sentiment: Globant’s Q2 and FY2026 EPS guidance came in above consensus, suggesting management sees better earnings ahead. Article Title

About Globant

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant's service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

Further Reading

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