Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Down 7.8% - Time to Sell?

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 7.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.98 and last traded at $32.9230. 722,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,420,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.71.

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Globant News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Globant this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several law firms issued fresh notices and reminders about an active securities fraud class action against Globant, increasing legal overhang and keeping the stock under pressure. Article: GLOB CLASS ACTION NOTICE

Several law firms issued fresh notices and reminders about an active securities fraud class action against Globant, increasing legal overhang and keeping the stock under pressure. Negative Sentiment: The complaints center on alleged concealed wage freezes and a failed Iteris integration, which could raise concerns about management execution and customer relationships. Article: GLOB DEADLINE

The complaints center on alleged concealed wage freezes and a failed Iteris integration, which could raise concerns about management execution and customer relationships. Neutral Sentiment: Most of the coverage is procedural and repetitive, focusing on legal deadlines and investor notices rather than fresh allegations or business fundamentals. Article: GLOB Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Globant S.A. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Most of the coverage is procedural and repetitive, focusing on legal deadlines and investor notices rather than fresh allegations or business fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: The class period and litigation timeline remain in focus, but there were no new earnings, guidance, or contract announcements in these articles to offset the legal concerns. Article: SHAREHOLDER ALERT

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLOB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Globant from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Globant from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Globant from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Globant from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $72.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLOB

Globant Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54. The company had revenue of $612.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $605.61 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 4.19%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Globant has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.540 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.100-6.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 27.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,263 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $10,630,000 after purchasing an additional 40,024 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $8,657,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in Globant by 38.3% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 214,167 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $12,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Globant by 106.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 324,199 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $18,603,000 after purchasing an additional 167,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company's stock.

Globant Company Profile

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant's service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

Further Reading

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