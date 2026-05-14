Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.450-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $610.0 million-$616.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.5 million. Globant also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.100-6.500 EPS.

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Globant Stock Up 3.9%

NYSE:GLOB traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,334. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. Globant has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $133.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $607.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.66 million. Globant had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Globant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.100-6.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Globant from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GLOB

Globant News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Globant this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Pomerantz, Levi & Korsinsky, and Bragar Eagel & Squire, issued reminders or announcements about the pending Globant securities class action and the June 23, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk in focus for shareholders. Article: ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Globant S.A. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - GLOB

Multiple firms, including Rosen Law Firm, Faruqi & Faruqi, Bernstein Liebhard, Pomerantz, Levi & Korsinsky, and Bragar Eagel & Squire, issued reminders or announcements about the pending Globant securities class action and the June 23, 2026 lead-plaintiff deadline, keeping legal risk in focus for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit allegations referenced in the notices center on claimed concealment of wage freezes and a failed Iteris integration, which could hurt confidence in Globant’s operations and management credibility. Article: GLOB DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Globant S.A. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Institutional Trading of Globant

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Globant by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 85,714 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 882 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globant by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 61.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globant

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant's service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

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