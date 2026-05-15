Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.6667.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a "moderate buy" rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Globe Life from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.

Get Globe Life alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GL

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.78, for a total transaction of $1,809,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,969.04. This represents a 25.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley sold 712 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $101,524.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 8,580 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,223,422.20. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,147 shares of company stock worth $16,086,366. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company's stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,021 shares of the company's stock worth $74,161,000 after buying an additional 58,163 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 8,559 shares of the company's stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $154.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $116.73 and a 12 month high of $156.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average of $141.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 19.38%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Globe Life will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Globe Life, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Globe Life wasn't on the list.

While Globe Life currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here