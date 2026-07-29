Globe Life (NYSE:GL) CFO Sells $4,580,577.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 25,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.58, for a total value of $4,580,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 50,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,030,433.44. The trade was a 33.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Peter Kalmbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 22nd, Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 7,936 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,242,698.24.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 11,903 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.61, for a total value of $1,864,128.83.

On Friday, May 8th, Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 11,790 shares of Globe Life stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.02, for a total value of $1,792,315.80.

On Monday, May 11th, Thomas Peter Kalmbach sold 15,637 shares of Globe Life stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $2,402,625.05.

Get Globe Life alerts: Sign Up

Globe Life Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.69. 919,871 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,315. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.47. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.85 and a fifty-two week high of $191.55. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $169.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.550-15.950 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Globe Life's payout ratio is presently 8.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Globe Life from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $181.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $181.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $187.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GL

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,090,885 shares of the company's stock worth $1,411,311,000 after acquiring an additional 86,349 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Globe Life by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,948,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,262,000 after purchasing an additional 102,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Globe Life by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,353,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $327,479,000 after purchasing an additional 217,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Globe Life by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,257 shares of the company's stock worth $260,176,000 after purchasing an additional 125,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Globe Life by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,247 shares of the company's stock worth $200,734,000 after purchasing an additional 355,399 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Globe Life, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Globe Life wasn't on the list.

While Globe Life currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here