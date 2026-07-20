Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.3333.

GLOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gloo in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Gloo in a research note on Monday. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gloo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Gloo from a "sell (e-)" rating to a "sell (e)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Gloo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

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Insider Activity

In other Gloo news, major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total transaction of $59,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,460,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,290,800. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek Todd Green acquired 615,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 865,384 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,498. The trade was a 246.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,615,383 shares of company stock worth $8,499,995 and have sold 322,477 shares worth $1,240,866. 45.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gloo

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gloo by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gloo during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gloo in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gloo in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Gloo in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000.

Gloo Price Performance

Gloo stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.44. The stock had a trading volume of 52,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,906. The company has a market capitalization of $282.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76. Gloo has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gloo will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gloo

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

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