Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO) Major Shareholder Sells $64,600.00 in Stock

Gloo Holdings (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) major shareholder Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 20,000 shares of Gloo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $64,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,217,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,620,910. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Financial For Luthera Thrivent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 29th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 1,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $3,140.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 100 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.37, for a total value of $337.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 20,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $59,600.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 125,000 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $385,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 13,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $51,740.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 11,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $41,360.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 13,700 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $54,937.00.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 300 shares of Gloo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $1,392.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 12,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $57,840.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Financial For Luthera Thrivent sold 4,000 shares of Gloo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $18,040.00.

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Gloo Stock Performance

Gloo stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.23. 131,593 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,892. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $265.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The business's 50-day moving average price is $4.25. Gloo Holdings has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Gloo (NASDAQ:GLOO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gloo Holdings will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e)" rating on shares of Gloo in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gloo in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Gloo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Gloo from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on Gloo in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Gloo currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $13.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GLOO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gloo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & Mercy Foundation Inc. purchased a new position in Gloo in the fourth quarter worth $14,225,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gloo during the first quarter worth $601,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gloo during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gloo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,627,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gloo in the 1st quarter worth $1,202,000.

Gloo Company Profile

Gloo's mission is to build the leading vertical technology platform for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, which we believe is one of the largest, oldest and least-digitized ecosystems in the world. Our purpose is to shape technology as a force for good, so people can flourish and communities can thrive. This is grounded in our belief that relationships catalyze growth, and when technology is used to serve relationships, it transforms lives. The faith and flourishing ecosystem is vast and, we believe, a technologically underserved vertical that includes traditional Christian (primarily Protestant and Catholic) churches and a diverse network of ministries, nonprofits and service providers.

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