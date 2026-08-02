Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.70.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Golar LNG from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Pareto Securities cut Golar LNG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Golar LNG from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Golar LNG alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Research Report on Golar LNG

Golar LNG Stock Performance

GLNG opened at $49.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $57.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 0.02.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The shipping company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.55 million for the quarter. Golar LNG had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 6.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Golar LNG's payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 19,586 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,915 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Golar LNG by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,100 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 68.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 94.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company's stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. is a leading owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and floating infrastructure. The company specializes in the transportation of LNG on long-term and spot charters for major energy firms around the world. In addition to shipping, Golar LNG has broadened its services to include project development and the conversion of existing carriers into Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) and Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) vessels.

Since pioneering the first purpose-built FLNG conversion project, Golar LNG has been at the forefront of offshore gas monetization.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Golar LNG, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Golar LNG wasn't on the list.

While Golar LNG currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here