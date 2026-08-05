Gold Fields Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,720 call options on the company. This is an increase of 299% compared to the typical volume of 1,684 call options.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Gold Fields from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.25 to $57.25 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research lowered Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gold Fields from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Gold Fields from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GFI

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 1,106.7% in the fourth quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 2,152.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company's stock.

Gold Fields Stock Up 9.7%

Shares of NYSE:GFI traded up $3.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,088. The company's 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $61.64.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields NYSE: GFI is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company's core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

Further Reading

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