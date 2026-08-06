Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

GROY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gold Royalty from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Gold Royalty from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Gold Royalty from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

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Gold Royalty Stock Up 7.4%

Shares of GROY opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.94. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $5.45.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 5.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GROY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Gold Royalty by 118.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 68.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 363,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Gold Royalty by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company's stock.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp is a precious metals royalty and streaming company that focuses on acquiring and managing royalty interests in gold, silver and other metal assets. The company provides upfront funding to mining operators in exchange for a percentage of future metal production, offering an alternative financing model that can reduce capital requirements and accelerate development timelines for mining projects.

The firm's diversified portfolio spans royalty and stream agreements across the Americas, with interests in operating mines, development‐stage assets and advanced exploration projects.

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