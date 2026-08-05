Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Sells 22,481 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 22,481 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $1,503,304.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,767,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at $452,553,491.07. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

& Robyn Jones Descendants Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 100,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $6,531,000.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 2,519 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $166,934.13.

On Wednesday, July 29th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 125,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $8,713,750.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 9,588 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $390,806.88.

On Tuesday, May 26th, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 45,588 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $1,826,711.16.

On Friday, May 22nd, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 82,689 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $3,453,919.53.

On Thursday, May 21st, & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 70,751 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $2,926,261.36.

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Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of GSHD traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.95. The company had a trading volume of 461,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,081. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $103.30 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 802.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 442 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 484.1% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 514 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 471.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GSHD. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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