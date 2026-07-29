Gordon Haskett Upgrades BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) to "Buy"

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett's price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ's Wholesale Club has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.93.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of BJ stock opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. BJ's Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $83.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock's fifty day moving average is $89.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.22.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Research analysts expect that BJ's Wholesale Club will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other BJ's Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Schmadeke sold 16,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $1,520,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,812.07. The trade was a 44.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ's Wholesale Club

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in BJ's Wholesale Club by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 54,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 517,731 shares of the company's stock worth $47,256,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $6,780,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,530,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 396,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,033,000 after purchasing an additional 64,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company's stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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