Gorilla Technology Group (GRRR) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Gorilla Technology Group to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $33.2480 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 2:00 AM ET.

Get GRRR alerts: Sign Up

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $28.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.01 million. On average, analysts expect Gorilla Technology Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Gorilla Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of GRRR stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Gorilla Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $314.28 million, a P/E ratio of 133.33 and a beta of 0.34. The business's 50 day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Gorilla Technology Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Gorilla Technology Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gorilla Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GRRR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group by 193.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Gorilla Technology Group by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,118 shares of the company's stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,037 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Gorilla Technology Group by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,945 shares of the company's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company's stock.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group is a Taiwan‐based provider of video computing and artificial intelligence solutions, offering software and hardware platforms for real‐time video analytics, facial recognition and edge‐computing applications. The company’s core business centers on the development of AI‐driven surveillance technologies that can be deployed in cloud, on-premise or hybrid environments. Gorilla Technology Group’s platforms are designed to process high-volume video data streams for security monitoring, operational optimization and business intelligence.

The company’s flagship offerings include video management systems integrated with smart analytics modules, IoT gateways for edge-level data processing and AI engines for tasks such as people counting, license plate recognition and behavioral analysis.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Gorilla Technology Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gorilla Technology Group wasn't on the list.

While Gorilla Technology Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here