GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) Stock Price Down 7.6% - Here's What Happened

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $69.75 and last traded at $70.0250. 125,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 988,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.79.

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Key Headlines Impacting GRAIL

Here are the key news stories impacting GRAIL this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a pending securities class-action lawsuit against GRAIL, with lead-plaintiff deadlines centered on August 4, 2026. Article Title

Multiple law firms announced or reminded investors about a pending securities class-action lawsuit against GRAIL, with lead-plaintiff deadlines centered on August 4, 2026. Neutral Sentiment: Additional firms, including The Gross Law Firm, Schall, and BFA Law, publicized the same lawsuit and encouraged affected investors to seek participation or counsel, extending the visibility of the case. Article Title

Additional firms, including The Gross Law Firm, Schall, and BFA Law, publicized the same lawsuit and encouraged affected investors to seek participation or counsel, extending the visibility of the case. Neutral Sentiment: Several July 9 notices from other plaintiff firms repeated the same allegations, describing the stock decline after the NHS-Galleri trial results as the catalyst for investor losses and class-action claims. Article Title

Several July 9 notices from other plaintiff firms repeated the same allegations, describing the stock decline after the NHS-Galleri trial results as the catalyst for investor losses and class-action claims. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit campaign keeps attention on GRAIL’s February 20, 2026 trial readout, which previously erased more than $2.2 billion in market value and remains the key reason investors are focused on the stock’s downside risk. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GRAIL in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on GRAIL in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GRAIL from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of GRAIL in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GRAL

GRAIL Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 3.22. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $63.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.00.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by $0.47. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 253.22%.The company had revenue of $40.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GRAIL, Inc. will post -10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GRAIL

In related news, insider Andrew John Partridge sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $91,070.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 163,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,001,117.04. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GRAIL

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of GRAIL by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the company's stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GRAIL during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GRAIL by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,774 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in GRAIL during the second quarter worth approximately $908,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of GRAIL by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 25,907 shares of the company's stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the period.

GRAIL Company Profile

GRAIL, Inc NASDAQ: GRAL is a biotechnology company dedicated to the early detection of cancer through a multi-cancer blood test. Leveraging advances in next-generation sequencing, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) analysis and machine learning, GRAIL has developed the Galleri™ test, which aims to identify more than 50 types of cancer at their earliest stages. The company's platform analyzes methylation patterns in circulating tumor DNA to pinpoint tumor presence and tissue of origin, enabling physicians to pursue timely diagnostic follow-up.

Founded in 2016 as a spin-out from Illumina, GRAIL established its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, with additional research and operations centers in the United Kingdom.

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