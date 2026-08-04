Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GECC - Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and traded as low as $5.10. Great Elm Capital Group shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 41,437 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

GECC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Great Elm Capital Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GECC

Great Elm Capital Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GECC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of ($1.91) million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.74 million. Great Elm Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 14.16% and a negative net margin of 70.13%. On average, analysts expect that Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. raised its position in Great Elm Capital Group by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Great Elm Capital Group by 247.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,079 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 75,588 shares during the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc NASDAQ: GECC is a closed-end, externally managed business development company (BDC) that seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in private, middle-market companies. The firm targets senior secured loans, subordinated debt and equity securities of U.S. companies, with a focus on businesses offering stable cash flows and potential for growth. Industry sectors of interest include business services, consumer products, industrials and healthcare, among others.

GECC's investment strategy emphasizes portfolio diversification and active management.

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