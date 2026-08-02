Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 388.22.

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Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Great Portland Estates from GBX 377 to GBX 360 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 450 price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 334 target price on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 370 price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on GPE

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

GPE stock opened at GBX 349 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 327.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 323.74. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of GBX 270 and a 12 month high of GBX 377. The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.28.

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 3.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Great Portland Estates had a net margin of 131.04% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of GBX 5,460 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Great Portland Estates will post 6.1719457 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Great Portland Estates

In related news, insider Dan Nicholson sold 16,037 shares of Great Portland Estates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 314, for a total value of £50,356.18. Also, insider Toby Courtauld sold 29,288 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 314, for a total transaction of £91,964.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 186 shares of company stock valued at $60,012. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

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