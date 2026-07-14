Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Up 138.8% in June

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 147,180 shares, a growth of 138.8% from the June 15th total of 61,636 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,758 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Greene County Bancorp Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:GCBC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. 2,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,567. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. Greene County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 15.41%.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Greene County Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Michelle M. Plummer sold 10,000 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $287,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 99,560 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,864,341.20. This trade represents a 9.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Brust acquired 2,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,180 shares in the company, valued at $100,529. This represents a 99.05% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 59.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,909 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the first quarter worth $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,308 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 17.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,168 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $241,000. 13.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Greene County Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc is the bank holding company for Greene County Community Bank, a full-service commercial bank based in Waynesburg, Pennsylvania. The company traces its roots to the early 20th century and has cultivated a reputation for community-focused banking in Greene County and the surrounding region of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Through its subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of financial products and services, including personal and business deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, consumer installment loans, and agricultural financing.

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