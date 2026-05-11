Greif (NYSE:GEF) SVP Sells $135,320.00 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $135,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 67,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,589,513.12. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Timothy Bergwall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 10th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $140,840.00.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total value of $134,980.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total value of $148,220.00.

Get Greif alerts: Sign Up

Greif Price Performance

Greif stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.93. 58,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,209. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.60. Greif, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.03 and a 1 year high of $77.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Greif (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.27%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Greif's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GEF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Greif from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research cut Greif from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Greif from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price target on Greif in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GEF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,494 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif's longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company's core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Greif, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Greif wasn't on the list.

While Greif currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here