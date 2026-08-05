Greif (NYSE:GEF) SVP Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 6,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total value of $511,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 57,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,756.32. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Timothy Bergwall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $146,280.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $130,520.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $135,320.00.

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Greif Trading Up 0.8%

GEF stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.05. The company had a trading volume of 119,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,138. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $90.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.44.

Greif (NYSE:GEF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.50. Greif had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Greif's previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Greif's dividend payout ratio is presently 95.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEF. Bank of America downgraded Greif from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Greif from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Greif from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $97.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Greif from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $83.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GEF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEF. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Greif by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 616 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 689 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Greif by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company's stock.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif's longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company's core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

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