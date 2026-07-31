Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.55 million. Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 1.27%.

Here are the key takeaways from Grid Dynamics' conference call:

Second-quarter results exceeded expectations , with revenue of $108.2 million and non-GAAP EBITDA of $14.7 million, both near or above the top of guidance. Management guided third-quarter revenue to $112 million–$114 million and EBITDA to $16.5 million–$17.5 million.

, with revenue of $108.2 million and non-GAAP EBITDA of $14.7 million, both near or above the top of guidance. Management guided third-quarter revenue to $112 million–$114 million and EBITDA to $16.5 million–$17.5 million. AI revenue reached a record 30.7% of total revenue , up 54.6% year over year for the second consecutive quarter. Management said enterprise customers are moving AI programs from pilots into production, supporting larger, longer-term platform engagements.

, up 54.6% year over year for the second consecutive quarter. Management said enterprise customers are moving AI programs from pilots into production, supporting larger, longer-term platform engagements. Profitability continued to improve, with non-GAAP EBITDA margin rising to 13.6% from 12.0% in the prior quarter. The company remains confident in its commitment to expand margins by 300 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2025 to the fourth quarter of 2026, aided by utilization gains, efficiency measures, and AI-enabled delivery.

Grid Dynamics is expanding its physical AI and robotics business through its Ekumen acquisition, a Doosan Robotics partnership, and deeper NVIDIA ties. Early programs include autonomous construction equipment, humanoid warehouse robots, and industrial robotics, although management characterized the business as earlier-stage than its modernization offerings.

Customer concentration increased, with the top five and top ten customers contributing 43.5% and 61.5% of revenue, respectively, versus 37.5% and 57.3% a year earlier. Headcount also declined to 4,838, while cash fell to $298.4 million after $17.3 million of share repurchases; management additionally indicated that potential acquisitions may contribute to second-half growth.

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Grid Dynamics Stock Down 5.5%

Shares of GDYN traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.67. 2,847,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.20 million, a P/E ratio of 133.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $10.21.

Grid Dynamics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Grid Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Grid Dynamics earned $0.11 per share, ahead of the $0.10 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $108.2 million versus expectations of $106.55 million. Revenue also slightly exceeded the high end of management’s prior $106 million-$108 million outlook. Grid Dynamics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Grid Dynamics earned $0.11 per share, ahead of the $0.10 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $108.2 million versus expectations of $106.55 million. Revenue also slightly exceeded the high end of management’s prior $106 million-$108 million outlook. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on GDYN from $7 to $8 and upgraded its view to “overweight,” implying roughly 19% upside based on the referenced share price. The action provides an important vote of confidence following the earnings release. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target on from $7 to $8 and upgraded its view to “overweight,” implying roughly 19% upside based on the referenced share price. The action provides an important vote of confidence following the earnings release. Positive Sentiment: Management’s full-year 2026 revenue outlook of $435 million-$465 million includes a midpoint above the analyst consensus of $439.9 million, supporting the longer-term growth story. Grid Dynamics Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Management’s full-year 2026 revenue outlook of $435 million-$465 million includes a midpoint above the analyst consensus of $439.9 million, supporting the longer-term growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $112 million-$114 million is broadly in line with the $112 million consensus estimate, suggesting continued growth but no major near-term upside surprise. Grid Dynamics Earnings Report

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $112 million-$114 million is broadly in line with the $112 million consensus estimate, suggesting continued growth but no major near-term upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: The company’s net margin was only 1.27% and return on equity was 1.20%. With the stock trading at a high earnings multiple, investors may be demanding stronger profitability or more aggressive guidance, helping explain why shares decreased despite the quarterly beat. Grid Dynamics Stock Information

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GDYN. Weiss Ratings lowered Grid Dynamics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a "cautious" rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.40.

View Our Latest Report on GDYN

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $35,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 514,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,119,584. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,147 shares of company stock worth $46,323. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 57.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,835 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 208.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company's stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics NASDAQ: GDYN is a digital engineering and technology services company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The company specializes in designing and implementing scalable, cloud-native solutions that leverage advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth. Its technology expertise spans e-commerce platforms, modern data architectures, DevOps and automation, as well as custom application development across a range of industries including retail, financial services, high tech and automotive.

Key service offerings include cloud migration and modernization, data engineering and analytics, AI/ML-driven insights, digital commerce and omnichannel solutions.

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