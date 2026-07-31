Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grid Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "cautious" rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.40.

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Grid Dynamics Stock Down 3.9%

GDYN stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,025,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,694. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $567.40 million, a PE ratio of 135.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.55 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 4,435 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $35,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 514,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,119,584. The trade was a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,147 shares of company stock valued at $46,323. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDYN. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 175.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,835 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,193 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 208.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,213 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company's stock.

Key Grid Dynamics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Grid Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Grid Dynamics posted second-quarter revenue of approximately $108.2 million , exceeding both its $106 million-$108 million guidance range and the $106.55 million analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share also topped expectations of $0.10 and increased from $0.10 a year earlier. Grid Dynamics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Grid Dynamics posted second-quarter revenue of approximately , exceeding both its $106 million-$108 million guidance range and the $106.55 million analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings of also topped expectations of $0.10 and increased from $0.10 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management issued third-quarter revenue guidance of $112 million to $114 million , with the midpoint above the company’s prior-quarter revenue level and roughly in line with consensus. Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $435 million to $465 million has a $450 million midpoint, modestly above the $439.9 million analyst estimate. Grid Dynamics Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Management issued third-quarter revenue guidance of , with the midpoint above the company’s prior-quarter revenue level and roughly in line with consensus. Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of has a $450 million midpoint, modestly above the $439.9 million analyst estimate. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call and presentation highlighted the company’s continued focus on enterprise AI and digital transformation, including workforce certification and the rollout of its GAIN platforms. These initiatives could support longer-term growth, but the available reports do not quantify their near-term financial contribution. Grid Dynamics Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call and presentation highlighted the company’s continued focus on enterprise AI and digital transformation, including workforce certification and the rollout of its GAIN platforms. These initiatives could support longer-term growth, but the available reports do not quantify their near-term financial contribution. Negative Sentiment: Despite beating estimates, profitability remains thin: Grid Dynamics reported a net margin of only 1.27% and return on equity of 1.20%. With the shares trading at a high earnings multiple, investors may be demanding stronger margin expansion or clearer acceleration in growth, helping explain the negative reaction to otherwise favorable results. Grid Dynamics Quarterly Earnings Report

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics NASDAQ: GDYN is a digital engineering and technology services company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The company specializes in designing and implementing scalable, cloud-native solutions that leverage advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth. Its technology expertise spans e-commerce platforms, modern data architectures, DevOps and automation, as well as custom application development across a range of industries including retail, financial services, high tech and automotive.

Key service offerings include cloud migration and modernization, data engineering and analytics, AI/ML-driven insights, digital commerce and omnichannel solutions.

Further Reading

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