Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $5.61. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $5.9750, with a volume of 690,806 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GDYN. Weiss Ratings lowered Grid Dynamics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised Grid Dynamics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Grid Dynamics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reissued a "cautious" rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GDYN

Insider Transactions at Grid Dynamics

In other news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 4,435 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $35,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 514,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,119,584. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,147 shares of company stock valued at $46,323. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $99,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 189,086 shares of the company's stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $884,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,342 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 157,767 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 460.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 206,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 169,477 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $499.67 million, a PE ratio of 119.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics NASDAQ: GDYN is a digital engineering and technology services company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The company specializes in designing and implementing scalable, cloud-native solutions that leverage advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth. Its technology expertise spans e-commerce platforms, modern data architectures, DevOps and automation, as well as custom application development across a range of industries including retail, financial services, high tech and automotive.

Key service offerings include cloud migration and modernization, data engineering and analytics, AI/ML-driven insights, digital commerce and omnichannel solutions.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Grid Dynamics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grid Dynamics wasn't on the list.

While Grid Dynamics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here