Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Trading Down 7.4% - Here's What Happened

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN - Get Free Report) fell 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.5410. Approximately 1,127,229 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,861,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts: Sign Up

Grid Dynamics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Grid Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Grid Dynamics posted second-quarter revenue of approximately $108.2 million , exceeding both its $106 million-$108 million guidance range and the $106.55 million analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings of $0.11 per share also topped expectations of $0.10 and increased from $0.10 a year earlier. Grid Dynamics Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Grid Dynamics posted second-quarter revenue of approximately , exceeding both its $106 million-$108 million guidance range and the $106.55 million analyst consensus. Adjusted earnings of also topped expectations of $0.10 and increased from $0.10 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Management issued third-quarter revenue guidance of $112 million to $114 million , with the midpoint above the company’s prior-quarter revenue level and roughly in line with consensus. Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $435 million to $465 million has a $450 million midpoint, modestly above the $439.9 million analyst estimate. Grid Dynamics Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Management issued third-quarter revenue guidance of , with the midpoint above the company’s prior-quarter revenue level and roughly in line with consensus. Full-year 2026 revenue guidance of has a $450 million midpoint, modestly above the $439.9 million analyst estimate. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings call and presentation highlighted the company’s continued focus on enterprise AI and digital transformation, including workforce certification and the rollout of its GAIN platforms. These initiatives could support longer-term growth, but the available reports do not quantify their near-term financial contribution. Grid Dynamics Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The earnings call and presentation highlighted the company’s continued focus on enterprise AI and digital transformation, including workforce certification and the rollout of its GAIN platforms. These initiatives could support longer-term growth, but the available reports do not quantify their near-term financial contribution. Negative Sentiment: Despite beating estimates, profitability remains thin: Grid Dynamics reported a net margin of only 1.27% and return on equity of 1.20%. With the shares trading at a high earnings multiple, investors may be demanding stronger margin expansion or clearer acceleration in growth, helping explain the negative reaction to otherwise favorable results. Grid Dynamics Quarterly Earnings Report

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDYN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings lowered Grid Dynamics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "cautious" rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Grid Dynamics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Stock Down 4.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $565.40 million, a PE ratio of 134.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Grid Dynamics

In other Grid Dynamics news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 4,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $35,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 514,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,119,584. This represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 6,147 shares of company stock worth $46,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Grid Dynamics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,229 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,835 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Grid Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 60.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company's stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics NASDAQ: GDYN is a digital engineering and technology services company that helps enterprises accelerate their digital transformation initiatives. The company specializes in designing and implementing scalable, cloud-native solutions that leverage advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize operations, enhance customer experiences and drive revenue growth. Its technology expertise spans e-commerce platforms, modern data architectures, DevOps and automation, as well as custom application development across a range of industries including retail, financial services, high tech and automotive.

Key service offerings include cloud migration and modernization, data engineering and analytics, AI/ML-driven insights, digital commerce and omnichannel solutions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Grid Dynamics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Grid Dynamics wasn't on the list.

While Grid Dynamics currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here