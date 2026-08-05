Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.17, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $457.70 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 298.42% and a net margin of 0.31%.Griffon's revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Griffon's conference call:

Third-quarter revenue rose 7% organically to $481 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 2% to $125 million; adjusted EPS was $1.51 versus $1.39 a year ago.

to $481 million, while adjusted EBITDA increased 2% to $125 million; adjusted EPS was $1.51 versus $1.39 a year ago. Griffon maintained fiscal 2026 guidance of $1.8 billion in revenue and $458 million in adjusted EBITDA, with full-year free cash flow expected to exceed net income.

The Australasia joint venture closed with $181 million in cash, a $49 million note receivable and a 49% equity stake; proceeds helped repay the remaining $285 million term loan, reducing pro forma net leverage to approximately 2.0 times.

Residential door volume declined slightly amid soft U.S. housing conditions, although commercial volume was flat and fan volume more than offset the residential weakness; management expects seasonal improvement in the fourth quarter.

Management expects the recent price increase to offset higher raw-material, labor, energy and logistics costs, supporting EBITDA margins of at least 25%, while longer-term housing recovery and commercial applications such as data centers and pharmaceutical facilities could provide operating leverage.

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Griffon Trading Up 9.7%

GFF traded up $9.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.68. 593,594 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.88 and a beta of 1.44. Griffon has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $104.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.89 and a 200 day moving average of $85.65.

Key Headlines Impacting Griffon

Here are the key news stories impacting Griffon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Griffon reported fiscal Q3 EPS of $1.51 , exceeding analyst expectations of approximately $1.33–$1.34 and slightly above $1.50 a year earlier. Revenue reached $481.4 million , ahead of the $457.7 million consensus estimate and up 7% year over year, driven by favorable pricing and product mix. Griffon Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Griffon reported fiscal Q3 EPS of , exceeding analyst expectations of approximately $1.33–$1.34 and slightly above $1.50 a year earlier. Revenue reached , ahead of the $457.7 million consensus estimate and up 7% year over year, driven by favorable pricing and product mix. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations rose 2% to $124.8 million . Management attributed revenue growth to a 6% benefit from price and mix and 1% volume growth, primarily from residential markets. Griffon Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results

Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations rose 2% to . Management attributed revenue growth to a 6% benefit from price and mix and 1% volume growth, primarily from residential markets. Positive Sentiment: The company reduced debt by approximately $137 million during the quarter, bringing net debt-to-EBITDA leverage to 2.2x. Griffon also repurchased 626,000 shares for $53.2 million, supporting per-share value and signaling management confidence. Griffon Q3 Revenue Rises 7 Percent

The company reduced debt by approximately during the quarter, bringing net debt-to-EBITDA leverage to 2.2x. Griffon also repurchased 626,000 shares for $53.2 million, supporting per-share value and signaling management confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Griffon maintained fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $1.8 billion and expects adjusted EBITDA of $458 million, broadly in line with consensus. The outlook therefore supports stability but does not represent a major forecast upgrade. Griffon Q3 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Griffon maintained fiscal 2026 revenue guidance of approximately and expects adjusted EBITDA of $458 million, broadly in line with consensus. The outlook therefore supports stability but does not represent a major forecast upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Insider trading data showed substantially more selling than buying over the past six months, including sales by senior executives. This may temper investor enthusiasm despite the strong quarterly report. Griffon Insider Trading Activity

Insider Transactions at Griffon

In related news, COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 7,873 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $755,965.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 790,352 shares in the company, valued at $75,889,599.04. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $9,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,784,297 shares of the company's stock, valued at $169,365,471.24. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 129,389 shares of company stock worth $12,309,525 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Griffon by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Griffon by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Griffon by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFF has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Griffon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on shares of Griffon in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Griffon from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Griffon from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Griffon

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation NYSE: GFF is a diversified management and holding company whose subsidiaries design, manufacture and market products for residential, commercial and defense applications. Operating through three primary platforms—Home & Building Products, Defense Electronics and Specialty Industrial—Griffon's portfolio spans consumer and industrial brands with a focus on long-lived products and recurring aftermarket opportunities.

In the Home & Building Products segment, Griffon's Clopay Building Products division is a leading North American manufacturer of residential and commercial garage doors, specializing in steel, fiberglass and composite designs as well as decorative carriage-house styles.

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