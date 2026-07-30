Groupon (GRPN) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Groupon to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $127.0940 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The coupon company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $117.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.65 million. On average, analysts expect Groupon to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Groupon Stock Down 3.1%

NASDAQ GRPN opened at $27.22 on Thursday. Groupon has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.23. The business's fifty day moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Groupon by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,588 shares of the coupon company's stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Groupon by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 497,503 shares of the coupon company's stock valued at $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 143,739 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Groupon by 749.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,498 shares of the coupon company's stock valued at $13,938,000 after purchasing an additional 698,270 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Groupon by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,341 shares of the coupon company's stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Groupon in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $13.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Groupon in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of Groupon in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Groupon in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Groupon from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GRPN

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects subscribers with local merchants offering discounted goods, services and experiences. Through its website and mobile applications, Groupon provides time-limited deals across categories such as restaurants, travel, beauty and wellness, home services, and consumer products. Merchants partner with Groupon to attract new customers and drive foot traffic, leveraging the platform's targeted marketing tools and large subscriber base to promote special offers and vouchers.

Founded in Chicago in 2008 by Andrew Mason, Eric Lefkofsky and Brad Keywell, Groupon pioneered the daily-deals model, quickly growing its user community and merchant network.

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